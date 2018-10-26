With Arsenal, Man Utd, Man City and Barcelona all paired with an interest, Roma have reportedly set their asking price for Cengiz Under.

The 21-year-old has continued to play a key role for coach Eusebio Di Francesco so far this season, scoring three goals and providing four assists in just 10 appearances in all competitions.

Given his age and room for development, there are promising signs that he can improve into a top-level player, and so it’s not a surprise that reports suggest interest is building in acquiring his services.

According to Calciomercato, Arsenal, United, City and Barcelona are all keen, but it will take at least €50m to prise him away from the Stadio Olimpico.

As noted in the report, Roma have a history of selling their top players to make a profit, with Liverpool benefitting most recently in England after signing Mohamed Salah last year.

While it’s seemingly a model that works for Roma given that they continue to qualify for the Champions League and have a scouting structure in place to find quality replacements, it could also be criticised given that it perhaps holds them back from achieving more.

That won’t matter to the likes of Arsenal and Barcelona though, with the Gunners said to be prioritising Under and are seemingly at the front of the queue if he is to leave the Italian capital.

The Turkish international would be a sensible addition for Unai Emery to give him another option and dynamic in the final third to perhaps offer more width to the side. However, given their active 11-game winning streak across all competitions, it’s debatable as to whether or not more is needed at the Emirates in the immediate future.