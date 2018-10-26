Arsenal boss Unai Emery could reportedly see the club miss out on a transfer target with Tottenham now setting their sights on Miguel Almiron.

Things are going very well for the Spanish tactician currently, as his side’s win over Sporting in the Europa League on Thursday night made it 11 consecutive wins in all competitions.

That would suggest that his methods and influence are starting to have a positive impact after he replaced Arsene Wenger at the Emirates this past summer, but time will tell if the Gunners can sustain it and genuinely challenge for major honours this season.

Their bid to strengthen the squad could take a blow though, as The Mirror report Tottenham are now in pole position to land €25m-rated Almiron, although time will tell if an official bid is made and if an agreement can be reached between Spurs and Atlanta.

As far as the 24-year-old is concerned, he has been busy making quite the impression in MLS this season, scoring 12 goals and providing 13 assists in 32 league appearances.

Naturally, making that leap to the Premier League would be a major test for him, but ultimately, with both Arsenal and Tottenham being linked with a move, that would suggest that he’s convinced them he can deliver in England if a move was to materialise.

Given the type of player he is with his creativity and technical quality in the final third, there is an argument to be made that Arsenal would be the more sensible option for him.

Nevertheless, with Mauricio Pochettino’s side continuing to push on themselves and battle with their north London rivals for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season, a move to either club would undoubtedly be a major step in the right direction for Almiron in his career.