Cantona’s hilarious one-liner underlines his opinion of Mourinho at Manchester United

Manchester United legend Eric Cantona acknowledges that Jose Mourinho has many great qualities, but doesn’t think he is the right man at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese boss has come under a great deal of scrutiny from the media and experts in the game as a result of United’s stuttering start to the 2018-19 campaign, with his position at the club very much up in the air.

The Red Devils are 10th in the Premier League after nine matches, nine points behind joint leaders Manchester City and Liverpool, having won just four games so far.

Another turbulent week has heaped yet more pressure on Mourinho, as after a promising 2-2 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last Saturday, his team succumbed to a disappointing 1-0 home defeat against Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

According to former United midfielder Cantona, who was speaking at an event on Friday, the 55-year-old boss isn’t the right fit for the club, as he underlined with a hilarious one-liner: “It’s not the right man for the right woman.”

Cantona on United and Mourinho: “it’s not the right man for the right woman.” Says lots of complimentary things about Mourinho and says he loves him but is insistent that he is at the wrong club. — Scott Patterson (@R_o_M) October 25, 2018

The Frenchman’s opinion is likely shared by many supporters across Manchester given the team’s recent woes on the pitch and with a busy winter schedule on the horizon, Mourinho has little room for error if he is to save his job and reinvigorate their season.

Another home game on Sunday against Everton is his next opportunity to silence the doubters, but anything less than a win could see him pushed even closer to the exit door.

As per football journalist Scott Patterson on Twitter, Cantona went on to express his view that a former United player should be installed as the club’s next manager or failing that his fellow countryman Zidane, who has been heavily linked with the job recently.

Cantona on the Glazers: “I don’t know if they know anything about football.” Reckons an ex-United player should be the manager. If not, Zidane. — Scott Patterson (@R_o_M) October 25, 2018

For now, Mourinho is still the boss and for as long as he is, it is up to the fans to get behind him and galvanise the team on the pitch – regardless of their personal opinions of the man – to help them start to climb back up the table and close the gap on their fiercest rivals.