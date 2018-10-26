Man Utd are reportedly all set to confirm the signing of former Newcastle United goalkeeper Paul Woolston on a free transfer on Friday.

The 20-year-old has previously been on a trial with the Red Devils, and it appears as though he has done enough to earn himself a permanent contract.

According to the Manchester Evening News, he will sign a deal which will keep him with the Red Devils until the end of the season, and so he’ll be desperate to prove his worth in the coming months to eventually sign a long-term contract.

United seemingly do have plenty of options in that department but have shipped out a lot of their young shot-stoppers on loan.

In turn, Woolston could get a chance to impress between now and the end of the season at youth level, but time will tell if he is capable of firstly getting a lengthy contract and then perhaps making his mark to earn the attention of Jose Mourinho in the long-term and become a part of the senior squad.

For now though, reports would suggest that he’s all set for an official announcement to confirm his stay at Man Utd.