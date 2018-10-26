Guardiola fires stern warning at benched superstars ahead of Spurs v Man City

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists that any players projecting negative body language during in training or on matchdays will be punished.

The Citizens will travel to North London on Monday night to face Tottenham in the Premier League, with just two points separating the two sides in the table.

Guardiola’s men are unbeaten and seem to be hitting their stride recently, securing comfortable wins against Burnley and Shakhtar Donetsk over the last week, in the league and Champions League respectively.

The English champions are hot favourites to retain the title in May, but they will face a stern test against Spurs at Wembley, who will be hoping for a win to leapfrog their opponents in the table.

According to the Daily Mail, Guardiola has addressed the fact that several members of his squad have had to be content with squad rotation and a lack of playing time at the start of the season while firing a warning at those who choose to complain or disrupt the team’s preparations.

“I am unfair – guys are not going to play who deserve to play,” The Spanish boss told reporters on Friday, as per the Mail. “When they train in a bad way they are out for themselves but when they train good it is tough.

“They are professional. They are upset when not selected, during and after they’re not happy but when they come back to training they must be happy.

“The only way to convince me is to convince their team-mates. If they have bad faces, bad moods or want to show how disappointed they are then they will have a big problem. “

Superstars such as Gabriel Jesus and Riyad Mahrez have been in and out of the starting line-up over the last two months, while Bernardo Silva may have to deal with being dropped to the bench in the coming weeks following the return of club talisman Kevin De Bruyne.

The Belgian is back after a two-month injury lay-off and his presence in midfield will be a huge boost for City heading into the busy winter period, with much at stake across all competitions.

Guardiola is an uncompromising character when it comes to efficiency on the pitch and his word is the law in the dressing room, meaning that all of his players should take heed of his latest message ahead of their next big Premier League clash.