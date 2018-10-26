Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has been an influential figure in their impressive start to the season, and reports claim it could lead to a new contract.

The 21-year-old has made 12 appearances so far this season, establishing himself as a regular fixture alongside Virgil van Dijk in the heart of the Reds backline.

His impressive displays have kept Dejan Lovren out of the side, while given his age, it bodes well for the future as he could be a fundamental part of the long-term plan at Anfield too.

Things have started well in general for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp as they sit joint top of the Premier League table and top of their Champions League group, and with Gomez being a key part of that, it’s reported by The Guardian that the club have begun talks over a new contract.

It’s added that the England international still has four years remaining on his current deal, and so it remains to be seen whether or not it is merely a wage increase to reward his fine form or if Liverpool also look to extend that and tie him down a longer term deal.

Either way, it’s positive for Gomez as he has seemingly proven his worth and reliability to Klopp to warrant the new deal, which is a major show of faith from the Merseyside giants in that they believe in his ability moving forward to form a key partnership with Van Dijk to potentially lead them to success.

Having conceded just three goals in nine league outings so far this season, it suggests that they could have the backline to help them do that.