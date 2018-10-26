Major breakthrough for Real Madrid, talks underway with Julen Lopetegui replacement as senior stars give green light

Real Madrid are reportedly all set to appoint Antonio Conte as Julen Lopetegui’s successor depending on the result of this weekend’s El Clasico.

The Spaniard is under intense pressure despite the win over Plzen in the Champions League in midweek, as prior to that his side had last four in five games and scored just one goal.

With a showdown against Barcelona ahead on Sunday, it remains to be seen if Lopetegui can inspire his men to get a positive result, as according to reports, another defeat could end up costing him his job.

According to Sportmediaset, Antonio Conte has cut ties with Chelsea and cancelled his contract with the Blues, thus leaving him free to take on his next job.

On top of that, it’s added that talks are underway between the Italian tactician and Real Madrid, and he is ready to take charge at the Bernabeu depending on how this weekend plays out. If that wasn’t enough, Sportmediaset even note that the likes of Sergio Ramos and Thibaut Courtois have given the green light to the appointment.

It’s a pretty horrible and intense position to be in for Lopetegui in truth, as he seemingly can’t afford to see his side slip up this weekend in what is the most difficult fixture of the season.

Nevertheless, Real Madrid have fallen short of expectations so far this year and with Conte’s winning pedigree, experience at the highest level and the organisation and ruthless winning mentality that he could perhaps bring to the club, it seems like a sensible decision.

The report above would suggest that it is merely a matter of time before he gets the job, but Lopetegui will be hoping to put it off at least with a win on Sunday to boost his chances of remaining.