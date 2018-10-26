Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Man Utd have several injury headaches ahead of facing Everton at Old Trafford on Sunday.

After returning to form domestically with a win over Newcastle United followed by a draw at Chelsea, the Red Devils suffered another setback in midweek with their defeat to Juventus in the Champions League.

With that in mind, Mourinho will be hoping for a positive response from his players when they face Everton this weekend, but he will have to do so with several senior stars ruled out through injury.

As per freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery in his tweet below, the Portuguese tactician confirmed in his press conference on Friday that Diogo Dalot, Marouane Fellaini and Alexis Sanchez are all expected to remain sidelined after missing out on Tuesday night due to injury.

Further, Dinnery’s Premier League injury table shows that seven players are currently in danger of missing out.

Jesse Lingard and Scott McTominay could potentially make their respective comebacks from knocks, but it’s likely to be as you were for Mourinho and United as he’ll have to rely on his usual key figures to produce the goods and get them back on track.

That’s easier said than done particularly with a lack of confidence in certain players currently with Romelu Lukaku going through a goal-drought and the defence seemingly incapable of keeping a clean sheet consistently.

Time will tell if Everton can exploit those issues this weekend, but Mourinho will certainly be hoping for as many injury boosts as possible in the coming weeks with the Premier League and Champions League games coming thick and fast for his side.