With Benjamin Mendy’s injury troubles in mind, Man City have been linked with joining Man Utd in the pursuit for Juventus left-back Alex Sandro.

The Frenchman has struggled with setbacks since last season, leaving the reigning Premier League champions vulnerable at times in that area with Fabian Delph often stepping in to fill the void in an unnatural position to him.

With that in mind, in order to continue to compete on various fronts and to have sufficient quality and depth in all areas of the squad, a move for Sandro would make sense.

According to Calciomercato, their chances of prising him away from Juventus could be increasing as the Brazilian ace is still struggling to reach an agreement with the Turin giants on a contract renewal.

Given how crucial the 27-year-old is to the Bianconeri and the role that he has played in their domestic dominance in recent years, it’s staggering to think that he hasn’t been locked down to a new deal yet, while Calciomercato add that the likes of Marcelo and Alex Grimaldo are even being linked as potential replacements for him.

As per the Metro, Man Utd have also been linked with a swoop for Sandro, and so the longer his reported contract issues go on in Turin, perhaps that will give either the Red Devils or City a better chance of signing him next summer.

There is plenty of time for things to change between now and then, and a contract renewal seems like the most sensible decision for Juve and Sandro moving forward.

Nevertheless, both City and United will seemingly want to monitor the situation in the event that no agreement is reached and Sandro prepares to possibly leave Italy.