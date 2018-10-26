‘Played against his future club’ – Concern for Man Utd, Euro giants linked with swoop for influential ace

Juventus will reportedly launch a swoop to sign Man Utd goalkeeper David de Gea when his contract expires at Old Trafford.

Not content with winning seven consecutive Serie A titles and dominating domestically while also looking a real threat in the Champions League this season, the Turin giants are said to be looking to strengthen further.

Wojciech Szczesny has taken over the No.1 role between the posts since Gianluigi Buffon left this past summer, while summer signing Mattia Perin will provide stiff competition for him.

However, according to The Sun, Juventus aren’t content with those options and will target Man Utd’s De Gea when his contract expires next summer, albeit United have an option to extend his deal for another year which they will surely do given his importance to the team.

Nevertheless, a source has told the tabloid: “De Gea played against his future club on Tuesday. Juve are experts in intelligent deals. If United don’t sell him in the summer, Juventus will wait until the end of his contract.”

From prising Paul Pogba away from Old Trafford on a free transfer to signing Andrea Pirlo without spending a Euro on a transfer fee, there is no doubt that the Italian giants have made some impressive moves in the transfer market over the years.

However, that was with former CEO Beppe Marotta in charge who has since left, and so it will be interesting to see if they can continue to be so effective in the market without him around.

As for De Gea though, he would undoubtedly be a major addition for the Bianconeri, while a move to Turin would certainly give him a better chance of winning trophies.

In contrast, it would be a massive blow for Man Utd who will undoubtedly be desperate to tie him down to a long-term deal given he has established himself as one of Europe’s best during his time at Old Trafford.

With Cristiano Ronaldo leading their charge, Juve were a level above United on Tuesday night. While winning the Champions League is a target this season, adding a world-class goalkeeper like De Gea in the future would undoubtedly make them even more of a threat both at home and abroad.