Friday night Championship action sees Queens Park Rangers host Aston Villa at Loftus Road (KO 19:45)

Steve Mclaren’s QPR side have found some form, while Aston Villa are heading in the opposite direction. Who will come out on top?

Live Streaming Options:

QPR, under the guidance of Steve McLaren, are unbeaten in four league games and have moved up to 13th in the table just four points off the playoffs, which is remarkable considering their poor start.

The journeyman manager has finally started to work some magic and his side are moving in the right direction.

QPR finding some form

In fact the Hoops have lost just two of their last ten league games and most recently hammered a useful Sheffield Wednesday side 3-0 – their second clean sheet in as many games. QPR are 9/4 to keep a clean sheet later tonight.

After enjoying a dream start as Aston Villa manager with victory over Swansea, Dean Smith was hit with a reality check in midweek when Norwich came from a goal down to claim all three points. That result leaves Villa languishing in the bottom half of the table, two points adrift of their opponents on Friday.

Winless on the road since August, Smith needs to improve Villa’s away record if they’re to mount any sort of promotion push this campaign.

The former Brentford manager will be hoping to maintain his excellent personal managerial record against QPR in which he has never tasted defeat with four victories and a draw to his name.

Abraham a threat for Aston Villa

Tammy Abraham is starting to find some form at Villa with four goals to his name and the loanee striker is 11/2 to open the scoring at Loftus Road.

QPR have been leading at half time in five of their six victories so far this season. QPR/QPR on the HT/FT market is 19/5.

Aston Villa head into the game unbeaten in eight of their last ten meetings with Queens Park Rangers and Dean Smith’s side are 17/10 to record an away victory while the hosts are 8/5 favourites to pick up all three points.

The draw is 9/4.

There’s little doubt that McLaren has turned things around at QPR, and a fine run of form has seen the side rise to 13th in the Championship table, so we’re leaning towards the home win tonight.

Tammy Abraham is a threat for the Villa and is in fine fettle in front of goal at the moment, so the QPR home in & both teams to score double chance at 4/1 certainly offers plenty of appeal.

Watch and bet geo restrictions apply – funded account required & bet must have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify to access streams. 18+ Begambleaware