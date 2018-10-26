Sergio Ramos issues Real Madrid rallying cry ahead of Barcelona showdown in El Clasico

It’s been a difficult month or so for Real Madrid, but captain Sergio Ramos has attempted to rally his troops ahead of facing Barcelona this weekend.

After a relatively decent start to the campaign, Los Blancos lost their way as they went on a five-game winless streak which included four defeats while they managed to score just one goal.

They got back to winning ways against Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League in midweek, but now comes the biggest test of them all with a trip to the Nou Camp to face their bitter rivals.

With that in mind, Ramos will play a fundamental role in helping them come away with a positive result, and the Real Madrid captain has issued a rallying cry to try and get his teammates prepared for what will undoubtedly be a battle.

“It is in adversity that we show our value more. Now, after a bad start, we are on the right track to get out. Work, work and working together, is the key to success,” he is quoted as saying by Calciomercato.

Time will tell if it has the desired effect and Real Madrid can secure victory, with Barcelona set to be without Lionel Messi due to injury.

However, having struggled without their own talisman after Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit this past summer, it remains to be seen who deals with it better on Sunday as both sides have had their troubles so far this season.

Nevertheless, Ramos clearly believes that they’ve turned a corner perhaps in light of the win in Europe, but this will be a completely different test of resolve and character, one that they must pass if they wish to avoid falling further adrift in the La Liga standings.