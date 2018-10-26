Tottenham close to tying down mercurial star to a new long-term contract

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli looks set to extend his current deal in North London after becoming one of the team’s most important players.

The Englishman has racked up over 150 appearances in a Spurs shirt over the last three years of his career and scored an impressive 48 goals in the process, thriving in Mauricio Pochettino’s attacking system at Wembley.

Alli is a mercurial talent capable of match-winning moments and awe-inspiring skill, but at 22 years of age, he still has plenty of room to develop into a top class player in the coming years.

SEE ALSO: Tottenham injury news: Key star returns to training but it’s not all good news for Pochettino

Aaron Ramsey not shy in blaming Arsenal for expected exit again, responds to Tottenham link

Video: Hugo Lloris sent off for Tottenham after shocking error against PSV

A hamstring injury stalled his progress at the start of the new campaign, but he has just returned to full training with the squad and could be included in Pochettino’s squad for Monday’s crucial Premier League clash against top of the table Manchester City.

According to Talk Sport, Spurs are close to tying him down to a new long-term contract and the England starlet is reportedly more than happy to pledge his future to the club.

The Lilywhites are joint third in the table alongside Chelsea and arch-rivals Arsenal at the moment, having won seven of their nine games this term, including their last four on the bounce.

In Alli’s absence, Pochettino’s men have coped well, but there is no doubt that when he plays he gives them a unique dimension in the middle of the park, with his superb passing ability and skill in the final third of the pitch.

This latest news will come as a huge boost for supporters heading into a busy winter schedule and they will also be hoping that he is fit enough to feature at some point during proceedings against City early next week.

A win would see Spurs leapfrog their rivals and further emphasise their title credentials, not to mention restore confidence after a disappointing 2-2 draw in the Champions League against PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday.

Alli’s continued development will no doubt be exciting to watch and if he continues to progress at such a quick rate for Tottenham then it is only good news for England fans too, as he is also a key part of Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad.