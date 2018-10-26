What Jose Mourinho said on Romelu Lukaku’s struggles, no-nonsense reply on return of former Man Utd talisman

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho has offered his backing to Romelu Lukaku in his bid to rediscover his goalscoring form.

The 25-year-old has struggled badly so far this season, scoring just four goals in 13 appearances in all competitions. Further, his last goal came back on September 15 in the win at Watford.

With that in mind, it would seemingly make sense for Mourinho to take him out of the firing line and give him a chance to regroup and regain some confidence with less pressure on his shoulders.

However, the Portuguese tactician doesn’t see it that way and coupled with his perceived lack of options to be able to rest Lukaku, he has backed him to get back his form sooner rather than later.

“One day will be and one day he will score and one day his confidence levels will be back to normal, which clearly they are not there but I always feel that,” he told the media, as quoted by Sky Sports.

Whether it’s Marcus Rashford or Anthony Martial, Man Utd clearly do have players that have previously played up front and could lead the line if Mourinho really wanted to make a change.

Nevertheless, based on his comments above, it’s safe to assume that Lukaku will start against former club Everton at Old Trafford on Sunday and so it remains to be seen if he can finally end his confidence-crushing drought.

Meanwhile, Mourinho was also asked about the potential of seeing Zlatan Ibrahimovic return to Old Trafford with the MLS offseason fast approaching. Unfortunately for those United fans hoping for a second stint for the 37-year-old, it appears as though Mourinho has no interest in it whatsoever.

Asked if a United return was a possibility, Mourinho said: “No”. Asked if it was not an option he would consider, he again replied: “No,” as per Sky Sports.

With no Ibrahimovic arriving in January, it looks like it could continue to be on Lukaku’s shoulders to fire United towards their objectives.