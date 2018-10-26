Why Neymar would pick Barcelona return over Real Madrid transfer

Speculation refuses to go away over Neymar’s future, and it’s been claimed that Barcelona would be his preferred destination for a crucial reason.

The 26-year-old has just started only his second season with Paris Saint-Germain, showcasing his importance with 11 goals and five assists in just 11 outings.

However, the move hasn’t worked out as desired overall yet, as although PSG continue to dominate domestically, they fell short in the Champions League again last season and have been vulnerable in Europe again this year.

With that in mind, there are obvious reasons as to why Neymar’s move to the French capital hasn’t been ideal, and now Mundo Deportivo have revealed that he would pick a return to Barcelona over a major move to Real Madrid.

Both Spanish giants would undoubtedly give him a great opportunity to win major honours while giving him the platform to be the biggest name and star in football.

However, Mundo Deportivo report that the opportunity to play alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez again coupled with the arrivals of Philippe Coutinho and Arthur since he left, would be the determining factors in why he would prioritise a second stint at the Nou Camp.

Whether or not such a move would materialise remains to be seen, as PSG will surely have no interest in seeing Neymar leave and so it could take a huge fee to prise him away just two years on after the Ligue 1 champions splashed out a whopping €222m for him, as per BBC Sport.

With Suarez struggling to deliver consistently and Messi not getting any younger though, a marquee name like Neymar would be an ideal addition for the Catalan giants. Time will tell if they can make it happen with Neymar seemingly ready to snub Real Madrid and take that option if it’s on the table.