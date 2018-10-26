Yet another key staff member deserts Mourinho at Manchester United

Manchester United scout Jorge Alvial has left the club to take up a role with FC Cincinnati in the MLS, after many years of working alongside Jose Mourinho.

The Chilean served as Chelsea’s international scout during the Portuguese manager’s first spell at Stamford Bridge and took up the same role at Old Trafford back in 2016.

Mourinho recommended him for the position and he has had a big impact behind the scenes during his two-year stay at the club, working in the Americas and searching for talented future stars between the ages of 17 and 24.

SEE ALSO: Jose Mourinho ‘could promote Manchester United wonderkid to replace Alexis Sanchez’

Manchester United ‘positioned’ to seal transfer of €80million Champions League winner

Alexis Sanchez picks preferred next club as he and Manchester United agreed on transfer

Alvival also identified Alexis Sanchez as a major talent while at Chelsea and he tried to force Mourinho’s hand in the transfer market to acquire his fellow compatriot on a number of occasions before he eventually joined Barcelona from Udinese in 2011.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Alvial has moved to Cincinnati to become the club’s head scout, with his duties in the MLS set to begin in the new year.

His departure represents the second major loss from Mourinho’s background staff in the past six months, after assistant manager Rui Faria left the club during the summer.

It appears that the 55-year-old coach is being deserted at a time when he needs support more than ever, as the Red Devils terrible start to the 2018-19 season rumbles on.

A 1-0 defeat against Juventus on Tuesday marked United’s fifth loss of the campaign in all competitions, with Everton next up on Sunday in the Premier League.

Last season’s game v Everton at Old Trafford was a good one! #MUFC #TBT pic.twitter.com/2ZAbrWvaV5 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 25, 2018

Could Mourinho be the next one to leave Manchester? His team have performed slightly better on the pitch in recent weeks, but if they don’t embark on an extended winning run soon they are in grave danger of dropping out of contention for silverware on all fronts, which could ultimately cost him his job.