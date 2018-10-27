Atletico live stream kicks-off on Eleven Sports in the UK & Ireland at 7:45pm on Saturday 27th October 2018. It’s available on mobile, online and via connected TV sets. Click Here to Watch Now!

Atletico Madrid need a statement win this weekend after a shocking performance in the Champions League in midweek.

In what was Diego Simeone’s worst result as Atletico boss, Borussia Dortmund ran out 4-0 winners on Wednesday night in a game that was far more one-sided than anyone could have expected.

Dortmund have, in fairness, been superb this season, but Atletico have long been known for being one of the most solid outfits in European football.

Simeone will be looking to get back to winning ways against Real Sociedad, and will need his big guns firing.

Antoine Griezmann will need to up his game after a slow start to the season, while Diego Costa also needs to get among the goals at last.

