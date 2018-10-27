Bad news for Man Utd: Euro giants have already plotted €70m+ bid to prise superstar away

Juventus have reportedly already put together a plan to try and re-sign Paul Pogba from Man Utd which involves an initial loan return in January.

Speculation has been rife over the French international’s future at Old Trafford, and it all seemingly stemmed from an interview he did in August where he conceded that he wasn’t happy, as per The Guardian.

Much has followed since with his public spat with Jose Mourinho in training to his continued public criticism of the approach of the side, while his indifferent form on the pitch for the Red Devils hasn’t helped either as they have struggled to get positive results across the board this season.

After going up against his former team Juventus in midweek in the Champions League, it’s now been claimed that the Bianconeri have been plotting a way to re-sign Pogba for months and that their plan is to secure an initial loan deal in January with an obligation to buy for in excess of €70m in the summer, as per Calciomercato via the paper edition of Tuttosport.

There’s no denying that Pogba emerged as one of the top midfielders in Europe during his first stint in Turin and so a return to the Italian champions could be an ideal move for him from an individual standpoint.

Further, given their continued domination domestically and their push for the Champions League this season with Cristiano Ronaldo leading their charge, they undoubtedly offer him a better chance of winning major honours in the years ahead.

While it seems like a relatively straight-forward process of convincing him over the move, time will tell if an agreement can be reached between the two clubs. Surely losing their best midfielder in the middle of the season won’t be something that Man Utd consider and so perhaps a summer transfer could be Juve’s best shot at making a deal.