Barcelona superstar Suarez could seal January transfer departure as Napoli and Inter Milan request asking price

Barcelona and Spain midfielder Denis Suarez could very well end up leaving the club in January, with both Napoli and Inter Milan both seemingly interested in signing the player.

This is according to Don Balon, who note that the former Man City man is yet to cement his place in Ernesto Valverde’s starting line-up this season, and that he has fallen down the pecking order at the Nou Camp, even behind players like Rafinha.

The report also notes that Suarez has ‘offers’ from Italian clubs for a move in January, and that both Napoli and Inter Milan have already asked Barcelona about what price tag they have for Suarez, something that seems to suggest they are serious about landing his signature.

Suarez has struggled a fair bit these past few seasons in terms of first team football, and despite being a very talented player, it doesn’t seem like he’s going to get many chances in the first team any time soon.

Barca already have players like Arturo Vidal, Arthur Melo, Philippe Coutinho, Sergio Busquets and Ivan Rakitic as options to chose from in midfield, and it doesn’t seem likely that Suarez is going to get himself ahead of most of these names in the pecking order this season.

If this turns out to be the case in the coming weeks, it may be wise for Suarez to leave the Catalan giants in order to find first team football, and it doesn’t seem like he’s going to be short of suitors of this report is correct.

If Suarez does end up leaving in January, it’ll be interesting to see how much Barcelona manage to command in terms of a transfer fee for the out-of-favour star.