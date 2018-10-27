Bayern Munich look set to do battle with Manchester United in the transfer market for a highly-rated prospect who is beginning to gain attention from Europe’s top clubs.

According to Italian outlet calciomercato Bayern are strongly interested in Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic who has been the attracting the attention of United recently.

The report states that Fiorentina will accept no less than £44m for the Serbian international defender.

See More: Pep Guardiola special praise for specific Man City rival, analyses five-horse Premier League title race in apparent snub for Man Utd

The 21-year-old could be the long-term partner for Niklas Sule at the heart of the Bavarians’ defence, with Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng now at 29 and 30 years old respectively, now could be the best time for Bayern to sign a defender for the future.

CaughtOffside earlier reported this month that United were interested in signing the Serbian because of his versatility.

Manchester United are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements and if the Red Devils miss out on the signing of Milenkovic to Bayern, the rift between Jose Mourinho and the United hierarchy will only become much worse.