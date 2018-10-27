Big transfer boost for Barcelona as Premier League superstar ‘determined’ to seal Blaugrana switch

Barcelona have been handed a big transfer boost regarding Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah, as it’s been reported that the player is ‘determined’ to seal a move to the Nou Camp.

This is according to Diario Gol, who note that the Blaugrana, and Real Madrid, are going to go back in for the Liverpool winger in the summer, and that Salah thinks that his stint with the Reds is coming to a close.

The report also notes that Salah would be a replacement for Ousmane Dembele should the Frenchman depart the Camp Nou, and that the Egyptian is keen to seal a move away from Anfield.

This news will be great to hear from Barcelona’s point of view, as it will definitely make their swoop for Salah next summer a whole lot easier.

Salah’s determination to seal a move to the Camp Nou may even see the former Chelsea man end up forcing through a switch from the Reds to the Nou Camp.

With Lionel Messi now 31 years old, Salah may be the man that Barca bring in to replace the Argentine when he eventually hangs up his boots.

If Salah is truly to desperate to move to Barcelona, we may very well see him force a move to the Nou Camp and become the heir to Messi’s throne in Catalonia.