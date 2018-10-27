Chelsea star sends ominous warning to Premier League rivals, provides great insight into life under Sarri

Chelsea have made a fine start to the campaign in Maurizio Sarri’s first season in charge, and Willian is seemingly loving life under the Italian tactician.

The Blues sit just two points adrift of the Premier League leaders and remain unbeaten after nine games, while they’ve advanced in the League Cup and have made a perfect start to the Europa League group stage.

Coupled with the style of football that Sarri has implemented, it’s been a very positive start in general for the former Napoli boss and Willian is evidently enjoying being part of it.

However, the Brazilian international has sent a message of warning to their rivals too, insisting that Chelsea are ready to do what it takes to ensure that they are successful this season after dropping off last year and reveals more on the positive impact Sarri has made.

“We have no one to fear in the Premier League this season, we have a team who will fight until the end and I am sure we are going to do that,” he told Sky Sports.

“Now everyone can see Chelsea is a good team; he [Sarri] is a very positive guy – very intelligent, a very good manager who talks all the time with us. We’ve played good football and it’s all credit to Sarri.

“Sometimes he has a lot of fun and jokes sometimes which is good to keep the atmosphere high.”

The test will be if they can show consistency and continue to challenge on multiple fronts across the entire season, as based on Sarri’s stint at Napoli, he regularly fell short in the Serie A title race to Juventus which raises concerns over his ability to get over the line and win trophies.

It will be crucial to see if he has learned any lessons from those battles and has taken it with him to Chelsea, as with Man City and Liverpool leading the charge, it promises to be a fascinating scrap in the months ahead to determine who will finish top of the pile.