Barcelona face Real Madrid in El Clasico on Sunday at the Nou Camp, and coach Ernesto Valverde has announced his squad to face their rivals.

The Catalan giants will be without Lionel Messi due to injury, and so there will be a major decision to make in the final third as to who takes his place.

As seen in the club’s tweet below, Valverde will have options as the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Malcom and Rafinha have all been called up, and so it remains to be seen who gets the nod.

Given the likes of Malcom and Denis Suarez have struggled to get into the match-day squad this season, they’ll both be buoyed by being involved, but whether or not they feature remains to be seen as it’s a strong squad list from the reigning Spanish champions.

Samuel Umtiti remains the only other major injured absentee, and so the Barcelona boss has plenty of quality and depth at his disposal to try and get a positive result.

Based on the tweets below though, Arturo Vidal was seen as a key selection for this game, with some fans arguing that given his attributes, he could be crucial in winning the midfield battle for the hosts.

Time will tell if the Chilean international gets the green light from Valverde, with Arthur, Ivan Rakitic and Sergio Busquets all vying for places too.

Meanwhile, after scoring in midweek in the win over Inter in the Champions League, Rafinha will be hoping to get a spot in the starting XI to prove his worth, potentially leaving both Dembele and Malcom disappointed on the bench.

However, there were some fans who would prefer the Brazilian starlet to start instead, as seen below.

Vidal should start next to Arthur.we need both. We need the strength of Vidal in this game — ? (@Nichhiruh) October 27, 2018

Let’s hope Vidal start beside Arthur — Mihai_Hr30 (@MihaiHr30) October 27, 2018

Vidal pls in the line-up — vidalfans.22 (@23vidalfans) October 27, 2018

Please start Malcom !!!!!! — DoublePanda (@double_caleb) October 27, 2018

Malcom must play — x1.jli (@jli_x1) October 27, 2018

Nice One….Don’t Play Dembele — D® EFFA™ (@effalixumab) October 27, 2018