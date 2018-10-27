Just a day after Jose Mourinho conceded that he wasn’t confident about David de Gea’s future at Man Utd, the Spaniard has discussed it himself.

As noted by Sky Sports, the United boss made his admission on Friday and while he couldn’t quite find the right word, he did ultimately suggest that he had concerns over the situation but reiterated how important his first choice shot-stopper is to him.

De Gea himself has now opened up on the matter in an interview with Sky Sports, but in truth, he hasn’t done much to allay fears other than insist that he’s happy at Old Trafford.

That doesn’t necessarily translate into signing a new long-term contract to commit his future though, and so until he puts pen to paper, it could be an anxious wait for Man Utd fans hoping that their No.1 goalkeeper remains with the club for many more years.

“What matters is the team and all of us being focused on what we need to focus on, which is winning games, rather than contracts or any topics that can be a distraction. What matters is focusing on football,” he told Sky Sports.

“I’ve been here for many seasons, as we’ve said. I’ve been at the club for eight seasons now. I’m very happy here. I always feel that warmth from the fans and everyone who works at the club.”

De Gea’s current Man Utd contract expires at the end of the season, but the club have an option to extend for a further year. While it would clearly make sense to exercise that option, the ideal scenario is getting their influential ace to pen a long-term contract to secure his future.