Both Derby County and Middlesbrough will see today’s match as a potential promotion six pointer. Who will come out on top?

Fixture: Middlesbrough v Derby

When : Saturday 27th October

Where : Pride Park Stadium, Derby

Kick Off Time: 12:30pm

Derby, winless in two, look to be suffering yet another end of season wobble and their shock defeat at struggling Burton last time out has seen them drop out of the top six for the first time since November.

But Gary Rowett knows their playoff hopes remain in their own hands with Boro, Cardiff and Aston Villa all to play in the space of eight days.

Derby v Middlesbrough Team News

This place looking ? ahead of today’s game! Who’s joining us at Pride Park this afternoon? pic.twitter.com/KIIJPaLj1S — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) April 21, 2018

Middlesbrough leapfrogged Derby into the top six with a much needed victory over fellow play off hopefuls Bristol City last time out.

And Similar to Saturday’s opponents, Boro have endured a sticky patch at the worst time possible, but two wins in three has put them back in the mix!

Derby v Middlesbrough Form Guide

Derby have shipped five goals in two games, while Boro have recorded just one clean sheet in their last seven league games, so goals should be guaranteed at Pride Park. Over 3.5 goals looks great value at 10/3.

In the reverse fixture Derby scored three goals without reply at the Riverside and it’s 25/1 for the Rams to win by the same scoreline on Saturday.

Matej Vydra is the league’s top scorer with 19 goals so far this season and he’s 5/1 to open the scoring.

Derby v Middlesbrough Prediction

Patrick Bamford is back in form and scoring goals. The striker fired Boro to the Premier League a few years ago and has recaptured that form under Tony Pulis.

We’re backing Bamford anytime goalscorer at 12/5.

This is a huge game for both sides and with two sides who are consistently inconsistent it’s difficult to predict the final result.

Whatever the outcome, I fancy a few more twists and turns in the race for promotion.

Derby v Middlesbrough Match Highlights

