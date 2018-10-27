Empoli vs Juventus Live Stream: Watch Serie A giants in action online or on TV

Juventus live stream kicks-off on Eleven Sports in the UK & Ireland at 5pm on Saturday 27th October 2018. It’s available on mobile, online and via connected TV sets. Click Here to Watch Now!

Fresh from their win over Man Utd in the Champions League in midweek, Juventus return to domestic matters as they prepare for a trip to Empoli this weekend.

It was the perfect response for coach Massimiliano Allegri after they dropped their first points of the season at home to Genoa last weekend.

WATCH EMPOLI V JUVENTUS LIVE ONLINE NOW! CLICK HERE!

SEE MORE: Video: Paulo Dybala pounces on poor Man Utd defending to give Juventus lead

To go to Old Trafford and ultimately come away with a comfortable victory would have boosted their confidence and belief of achieving their objective in Europe this season, but they must now re-focus and get back on track in their bid to win an eighth consecutive Scudetto.

Having come through that game with United without picking up any injury concerns, coupled with the fact that they face no suspensions, Allegri is expected to field his strongest line-up with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the charge.

Paulo Dybala could start alongside him after his match-winning performance in Manchester, while there could be a couple of changes to rotate and keep everyone fresh as Juve look to compete on various fronts this season.

In turn, there promises to be plenty of world-class talent in action in an entertaining battle, with Empoli looking to get out of early relegation trouble. As with every side in Italy’s top flight, there is certainly an added bonus of taking points off Juventus given how they’ve dominated in recent years.

With an Eleven Sports subscription you won’t miss a minute of action from all the big games in Serie A, La Liga or the Eredivisie as well as lots of other top live streaming sporting content which can also be easily connected to your TV for the big screen experience.

For just £5.99 a month, or £49.99 for an annual pass, sign up today and get your stream of Italian football and see if Cristiano Ronaldo can continue to light up the league and guide Juventus to further success!