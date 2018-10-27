‘Fantastic addition’ – Pundit urges Chelsea to sign 73-goal attacking ace to bolster Maurizio Sarri squad

Chelsea have made a positive start to life under Maurizio Sarri, but ESPN pundit Paul Mariner believes he knows the perfect signing for the Blues next year.

The Italian tactician has ensured that they’ve made a strong start to the their bid to win the Premier League title, while they’ve advanced in the League Cup past Liverpool and hold a 100% record in the Europa League so far.

What is arguably the most impressive aspect of Sarri’s early success, is that he’s been able to implement his preferred style of play on the squad and get them playing his brand of football which is completely different to that seen under predecessor Antonio Conte.

With that in mind, Mariner believes that PSV’s Hirving Lozano would be a perfect fit for Chelsea and has urged them to try and snap him up next year to bolster Sarri’s attacking options.

“He’s fantastic, he’s all energy,” he told ESPN FC, as reported by The Express. “I think he fits into Sarri’s system, the way that he wants to play the game.

“He’s just a joy to watch. He always wants the ball, he makes decent passes, he gets on the end of things. I like this kid, I think he would be a fantastic addition to Chelsea, I really do.”

In fairness, it’s difficult to disagree with him. Lozano has scored 73 goals in 198 games in spells with Pachuca and PSV, he’s still only 23 and has the versatility to play on either flank of through the middle if required.

Sarri has Eden Hazard, Pedro and Willian to play out wide in the squad currently, and so for a club looking to compete on multiple fronts, it could be argued that one more option might be needed to give them enough quality and depth.

In turn, while it’s a decent shout from Mariner from the perspective of being a signing that could thrive under Sarri, it could also be a practical signing for Chelsea to address a lack of depth in that area too.