Former Tottenham attacker wanted by police for this reason

Former Tottenham attacker Clinton N’Jie is being hunted down by the police for driving with a fake license according to a report from The Sun.

N’Jie arrived at Tottenham for a fee reported to be in the region of £12m according to The Mirror in the summer of 2015 but failed to make an impression on the pitch. The winger was limited to only eight Premier League appearances for Spurs.

N’Jie was eventually loaned out to Marseille and later made his switch to the French side permanent last summer.

After a speeding incident on July 22 N’Jie was released after showing documents and an apparent UK driving licence. Further investigation raised suspicions that the licence was in fact counterfeit.

After close inspection it seems that the license that N’Jie provided is a fake:

Clinton N'Jie is in trouble with Marseille police over a fake UK driving licence https://t.co/baH7jaNyNA pic.twitter.com/mcPQjv18hy — Get French Football News (@GFFN) October 26, 2018

Several details including the address provided on the license later turned out to be false and the number on the licence was also found to be unknown by the DVLA.

Just as N’Jie seemed to get his career back on track it feels like the winger has taken a major setback which could land the attacker in serious trouble.