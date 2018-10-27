Former Real Madrid president Roman Calderon has revealed who he thinks will take the reigns at the Santiago Bernabeu next with Julen Lopetegui struggling with life at Madrid.

Lopetegui was named as Zinedine Zidane’s replacement this summer but the Spaniard’s job is hanging by a thread after only one win in six games.

According to a report by ESPN FC, former Madrid president Roman Calderon strongly believes that Jose Mourinho will return as manager because of his strong relationship with current president Florentino Perez

Lopetegui could be sacked if Madrid lose to Barcelona in the ‘Clasico’ on Sunday afternoon. Lopetegui has failed to live up to expectations since taking over from Zidane over the summer.

On the potential return of Mourinho, Calderon had this to say:

“If this president is with the team for a few years, and I think he will be, Mourinho will be here,” he said. “No doubt. It’s the only coach the president has respected.

“For better or worse. I think he will be here — if he leaves Manchester, of course. But sooner or later, I think he will be here.”

The potential return of Mourinho as manager is becoming increasingly likely with pressure mounting on the Portuguese at Old Trafford after Manchester United have endured their worst start to a season in 26 years under Mourinho.

Mourinho becoming the next Madrid manager could have a significant impact on Thibaut Courtois who joined from Chelsea this summer with the goalkeeper understood to be dreading working under Mourinho again.

Things have gone downhill for Los Blancos ever since Zidane shocked the world with his decision to resign as Madrid manager only days after making history with Los Blancos by winning the Champions League a record three times.