Juventus transfer news: €50m defensive target plus Bundesliga starlet wanted in double swoop

Juventus are reportedly eyeing an ambitious double swoop for talented youngsters Christian Pulisic and Matthijs de Ligt as part of a plan to build for the future.

The Bianconeri continue to enjoy domestic dominance currently, as they aim to win their eighth consecutive Serie A title this season.

Signing Cristiano Ronaldo this past summer will certainly help with that as well as ending their wait for success in the Champions League, but it’s claimed that they have a long-term vision in mind too.

According to Tuttosport, the Turin giants have set their sights on Pulisic and De Ligt, with the latter potentially costing up to €50m as they specifically target players under the age of 25 to build for the future to go with the likes of Paulo Dybala, Rodrigo Bentancur and Joao Cancelo.

Both rumoured targets possesses real talent with Pulisic making 105 appearances for Borussia Dortmund already despite still only being 20 years old, while he’s got nine goals in 21 caps for USA.

As for De Ligt, he’s one of the most promising young defenders in Europe and similarly to Pulisic, despite being a teenager still, he has gained a lot of experience early in his career and has been a key part of Ajax’s line-up for three seasons now.

Particularly with the likes of Andrea Barzagli, Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci not getting any younger, signing a quality defensive starlet is exactly what Juventus need and perhaps De Ligt will fit the bill next year.

Time will tell if either starlet can be prised away from their current clubs though, as given their talent and influence, it’s unlikely that either Dortmund or Ajax will give them up without putting up a fight or setting a very high asking price.