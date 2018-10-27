Manchester United have received a boost in their pursuit for one of Barcelona’s most talented players – Jordi Alba, Barcelona have failed to meet the star’s demands for a new contract.

According to a report from Spanish newspaper Sport, Barcelona have so far failed in their attempts to tie down Alba to a new contract with Alba’s representatives not willing to budge if their high demands aren’t met.

Alba’s current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2020.

It is understood that after some preliminary contract talks the Catalan giants have taken a firm stance with Alba’s representatives and are reportedly not open to ‘bending to the will of the player’.

Despite some problems in agreeing a new contract the Barcelona hierarchy still remain keen to continue negotiations with the 29-year-old – but at the end of the season.

This leaves the door open for Manchester United – who have a longstanding interest in the marauding left-back – free to make a move for the Spaniard in the January transfer window.

The Spaniard’s release cause stands at a whopping £133m and should Manchester United’s poor run of form continue, the Red Devils could well be pressure into making a high profile signing in the coming months.

Alba has so far shown that the uncertainty surrounding his future at the Nou Camp will not affect his performances on the pitch.

Alba was on the scoresheet in Barcelona’s 2-0 win against Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.