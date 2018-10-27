“Needs to start against Arsenal” – These Liverpool want Jurgen Klopp to hand Reds ace start next week following impressive display in Cardiff rout

A load of Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to call for Xherdan Shaqiri to be started for the Reds against Arsenal next week following his performance against Cardiff City at Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds ended up thrashing Neil Warnock’s side 4-1, with Xherdan Shaqiri bagging his first goal for the club, as he got himself on the scoresheet in the second half.

Goals from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah ended up wrapping up a 4-1 win for Jurgen Klopp’s side, but is was Shaqiri’s cameo appearance that got a lot of Liverpool fans talking on social media.

The Swiss international came on with around 30 minutes left to play, however it seems like this was all the time he needed in order to get his name on a lot of Reds fans’ lips.

Because of the former Stoke man’s display, a whole host of fans took to Twitter to call for the player to start against Unai Emery’s Gunners side next week, something that Jurgen Klopp may actually go through with given his performance against the Bluebirds on Saturday.

Following the match, a whole bunch of fans took to Twitter to call for Shaqiri to be named in Liverpool’s starting XI for their tie vs Arsenal next week.

Here are a few of those tweets calling for the midfielder to start. To be honest, we wouldn’t be against him starting either!

Shaqiri needs to start against Arsenal. — Prince (@ItsPrince97) October 27, 2018

Annoying as fuck giving up that goal but great win in the end after the poor build up play all game shaqiri needs to start at arsenal lallana is really bad @LFC ?????????? — Craig Brown (@Craigbrown150) October 27, 2018

Funny how 10 mins can change a viewpoint! Great finish, poor second half generally though. Shaqiri once again is amazing, I’d start him against arsenal definitely. Another 3 points, up the reds!!! #LIVCAR — Matt (@ToppsMatt) October 27, 2018

Shaqiri has to start from now on we are 10 times better when he plays — Sean (@Sean_IrishRed) October 27, 2018

Shaqiri needs to start — Van (@lronVan) October 27, 2018

Shaqiri has to start in that midfield, different team with him in there, what a buy ? — Ciaran O'Brien (@CiaranOBrien4) October 27, 2018

shaqiri HAS to start against arsenal , no other player brings what he contributed — #9 (@filthmino) October 27, 2018

Shaqiri has to start next week against Arsenal. Also liked Fabinho in that mix but confident we can pull through — Oskar A (@1youngstretch) October 27, 2018