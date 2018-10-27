‘No clean sheet today then’ – These Liverpool fans question key Jurgen Klopp selection vs Cardiff

Liverpool take on Cardiff City at Anfield on Saturday hoping to continue to set the pace at the top of the Premier League table.

The Reds have been in fine form this season both domestically and in Europe, and Jurgen Klopp will hope to see that continue as the campaign progresses.

Given the number of games being played though, the German tactician will have to rotate and rest key players along the way, and he has seemingly opted to do so this weekend with Joe Gomez and Andy Robertson dropping to the bench.

In their place come Dejan Lovren and Alberto Moreno, and it’s fair to say that the reaction from the fans below hasn’t been particularly positive towards the latter.

As seen in the tweets below, many have been left baffled by the decision to start Moreno, with the Spaniard emerging as a real defensive liability at times prior to Robertson displacing him in the starting line-up.

Meanwhile, Adam Lallana comes into midfield to replace Xherdan Shaqiri, with the usual front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino hoping to fire the Merseyside giants to another win.

Nevertheless, many raised question marks over the defence in particular, and so it remains to be seen if those stepping in can produce a top performance.

Given the busy fixture list, having played in the Champions League just a few days ago with Arsenal to come next weekend, it’s understandable why Klopp would make changes but it remains to be seen if giving Moreno another run out comes back to haunt him.

Today’s #LIVCAR team news ? Three changes for #LFC; Lovren, Moreno and Lallana replace Gomez, Robertson and Shaqiri. https://t.co/Ehw6pqkgej — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 27, 2018

