Over HALF of Man Utd squad ISN’T good enough argues pundit in BRUTAL assessment

Sky Sports pundit Alan McInally has given his verdict on the Man Utd squad, and says 60 percent of it isn’t good enough to be at the club.

Without naming names, the Soccer Saturday panelist clearly isn’t impressed with the group at Old Trafford as they continue to languish in 10th place in the Premier League table.

Coupled with their defeat to Juventus in the Champions League in midweek, it does raise question marks over the quality of Jose Mourinho’s squad, but ultimately it can also be argued that there is more than enough ability in there for them to be doing better than they are.

However, McInally has put the players under the spotlight, and he believes 60 percent of the squad isn’t good enough for Man Utd.

“I think there’s too many flaws in Manchester United,” he said on Soccer Saturday, as noted by The Express. “I genuinely think the United fans are still going to games thinking ‘we can be this good, because these players are surely good because they’re playing for Manchester United’.

“But the reality is, 60 per cent of these players are not good enough to play for Manchester United.

“That’s why the results are very, very up and down.”

Whether or not he’s made a fair assessment will be up for debate. While there are obvious world-class individuals in this current United group, perhaps there are indeed too many floating on the fringes and not proving that they belong at this level right now.

Until they do, it could lead to more inconsistency and trouble for Mourinho.