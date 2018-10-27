French giants Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in making a move for West Ham’s Issa Diop with the 21-year-old making an impressive start to life in the Premier League.

According to the MailOnline, PSG are weighing up a potential move for Diop although the centre-back could cost up to £50m and PSG may face some competition for his signature.

See More: Why Neymar would pick Barcelona return over Real Madrid transfer

Diop only joined the Hammers this summer from Toulouse for a then club record fee reported to be £22m according to BBC Sport.

Diop has played in seven of West Ham’s opening nine Premier League fixtures and according to the Premier League’s official site, Diop has a impressive tackle success rate of 73%.

The signing of Diop would certainly fit PSG’s profile, the French champions would be keen to bolster their ranks with a France Under-21 international.

Diop could potentially build a formidable partnership with the likes of Presnel Kimpembe for both club and country so signing Diop early in his career could prove to be a shrewd move from PSG.

PSG could face competition with Manchester United as Jose Mourinho hailed the youngster, labelling him a monster after West Ham defeated United 3-1 last month.

The future is looking bright for Diop.