Talk builds over Arsene Wenger taking charge at Euro giants for first managerial job since Arsenal exit

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has been out of work since the end of last season, but reports continue to suggest that he could be making a return fairly soon.

Albeit he received plenty of criticism towards the end of his tenure at the Gunners, the Frenchman undoubtedly played a major role in their rise to the top early in his spell in charge while showing great consistency in troubling times to keep them in the top four.

SEE MORE: ‘He makes actual money from playing football’ – Chelsea loanee brutally slammed by these fans after being hauled off at half-time

With all that experience, know-how and expansive style of football, there are still several aspects to admire of Wenger’s managerial methods, and so it’s no surprise that his name is being linked with a top job.

That job is at AC Milan, with The Express reporting how Wenger is being linked with replacing Gennaro Gattuso at the San Siro and potentially sealing a reunion with Ivan Gazidis who is set to take up a key role in the hierarchy later this year.

This isn’t the first time that Wenger has been paired with a move to Milan, as Calciomercato noted earlier this week that local reports had suggested that the Frenchman could be seen as a potential managerial target to get the club on track after a few disappointing setbacks this week.

From the derby defeat to Inter to being outclassed by Real Betis at home in the Europa League, it’s been a tough week for Gattuso and one that has seemingly led to questions being asked of his ability to lead the club back to the Champions League.

While Wenger’s struggles to win trophies at Arsenal could be a factor in why some fans won’t want him at Milan, his track record of securing a place at Europe’s top table without spending heavy amounts of money could make him an intriguing option for the Italian giants who faced FFP troubles as recently as this past summer.