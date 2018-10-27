Three out, two in: Five key changes Antonio Conte could make if he lands Real Madrid job

As speculation builds over the possibility of Antonio Conte taking charge at Real Madrid, reports are emerging over potential changes he would make.

The pressure is seemingly building on current boss Julen Lopetegui to get a result against Barcelona in El Clasico on Sunday, with Sportmediaset suggesting that Conte is ready to step in if a change is made.

After losing four in five and scoring just once in a terrible run of form, Real Madrid bounced back with an unconvincing win over Plzen in the Champions League earlier this week.

With a trip to the Nou Camp to now prepare for, the report above notes that the pressure is on Lopetegui to get a result to avoid facing the sack just months after getting the job.

Don Balon have gone a step further and speculated on the five major changes that Conte would make if he does indeed get the top job at the Bernabeu, and it involves Marcelo, Karim Benzema and Keylor Navas facing the axe, while Mauro Icardi and David Alaba are touted as priority signings.

Given the job isn’t even vacant yet, it does raise some doubts over the accuracy of the report, as the Italian tactician surely won’t be considering transfer targets even if he did land the job after this weekend given there’s still two months until the transfer window opens for business.

Nevertheless, they would certainly be sensible additions with Icardi potentially solving their problems in attack given his prolific goalscoring form for Inter which has seen him bag 113 goals in 191 appearances for the club.

As for Alaba, he could add much-needed defensive solidity to the backline, while his versatility could be key to fill various roles in which Real Madrid are currently light.

Despite that, the first development and most important one will be whether or not Lopetegui is sacked in the near future to spark the touted changes.