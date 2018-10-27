Arsenal boss Unai Emery wants Aaron Ramsey and all of his players to focus on football, although he did hint of possible hope of a contract reprieve for his star still.

As noted by The Guardian, the Welshman spoke publicly about his contract situation again this week, as he’s currently set to become a free agent next summer when his current deal expires.

SEE MORE: Aaron Ramsey not shy in blaming Arsenal for expected exit again, responds to Tottenham link

As he has said previously, Ramsey again reiterated that it was ultimately the club who withdrew their contract offer to him, while he was ready to sign and commit his long-term future to the Gunners.

While he’s not exactly slamming the club over the matter, he clearly isn’t shy in making it known to the fans and media alike that it’s not him behind the breakdown in talks over a new contract being signed.

However, Emery wasn’t interested in getting involved in that ahead of his side’s clash with Crystal Palace this weekend as they look to extend their winning streak across all competitions to 12 games.

Instead, the Spanish tactician wanted to focus on what’s most important for him and that is the performance on the pitch.

Nevertheless, it’s worth noting that he did seemingly leave the door open for Ramsey to open discussions with the club hierarchy moving forward which suggests that a new contract might not be out of the question just yet.

“My focus and his focus I want on the team,” he told Sky Sports. “Focus on the team and focus on being together in this situation and then we’ll see.

“Aaron and the club can speak and he can think for his individual contract with the club and with his thinking maybe of the possibility that he won’t continue here. But, for me, for us and for the team, it’s about being together and getting better and in each training for us.”

Time will tell if Ramsey can agree on new terms before the summer, but whether it’s a cut-price deal in January to avoid losing him for nothing or a free transfer at the end of the season, the risk of seeing the 27-year-old club stalwart leave is seemingly increasing each week no new deal is in place.