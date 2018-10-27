Video: Cristiano Ronaldo bags brace to complete comeback for Juventus in clash vs Empoli

Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a brace for Juventus this evening, as he completed the Old Lady’s comeback against Empoli in Serie A.

The reigning champions had gone 1-0 down early on, however it was Ronaldo’s brilliance that came to rescue, as the former Real Madrid mad bagged twice in the second half to turn the game on it’s head.

Ronaldo’s first came from the penalty spot, however his second was a thing of beauty, as he hit a 30-yard thunderbolt to complete Juventus’ second half comeback.

Here are clips of Ronaldo’s strike. We can guarantee Juventus fans will be watching his second back for years to come…

Ronaldo pulls one level from the spot after Dybala won a soft penalty.@elevensports_uk Watch the final 30mins here: https://t.co/NsHf3HyWeQ pic.twitter.com/incp5obiqS — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) October 27, 2018