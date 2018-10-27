Video: Mohamed Salah on hand to score simple goal to give Liverpool lead in Cardiff clash

Mohamed Salah scored his third goal in all competitions this week, as he gave Liverpool the lead in their clash against Cardiff at Anfield.

The Egyptian international, who scored twice against Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League in midweek, bagged the opener for Liverpool to give them the lead early on against Neil Warnock’s Cardiff.

Sadio Mane and Georginio Wijnaldum’s efforts were deflected twice, as the ball found it’s way to Salah at the back post, with the forward slamming the ball into the empty net to send the Reds top of the league for the time being.

Here’s a clip of Salah’s goal. He won’t get many easier than that this season, that’s for sure!

