Video: Roberto Firmino embarrasses Cardiff star with back-heel, no-look nutmeg as Liverpool ace takes showboating to next level

Roberto Firmino took showboating to the next level this afternoon, as the Liverpool star hit a no-look, nutmeg back-heel on Cardiff City star Victor Camarasa to prevent a corner kick.
The Brazilian star, who has been known for pulling off outrageous no-look moment during his time with the Reds, took his showboating talents up a gear this afternoon at Anfield.
MORE: Video: Mohamed Salah on hand to score simple goal to give Liverpool lead in Cardiff clash
The home side were about to concede a corner, however Firmino was on hand to save the day, as he hit the audacious skill move seen below to prevent such event from occurring.
Here’s a clip of Firmino’s sublime piece of trickery from this afternoon’s clash. We can’t wait to see what skill he’s gonna manage to pull off next after seeing this!
FIRMINO BACKHEEL NUTMEG ON THE GROUND pic.twitter.com/AroeI0lm2E
— – (@AllezTheReds) October 27, 2018