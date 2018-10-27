Video: Sadio Mane scores fantastic left-footed goal to double Liverpool’s lead vs Cardiff City

Sadio Mane doubled Liverpool’s lead this afternoon, as the Senegalese international scored a powerful left-footed effort to give the Reds a 2-0 advantage against Cardiff at Anfield.

The home side took the lead early in the first half through Mohamed Salah, with Mane’s rip-roaring effort in the second half putting them firmly in the driving seat.

MORE: Video: Mohamed Salah on hand to score simple goal to give Liverpool lead in Cardiff clash

The former Southampton man picked up the ball on the edge of the box before beating two Cardiff players, as he slammed home his effort with his week foot giving the Bluebirds ‘keeper no chance.

Here’s a clip of Mane’s superb strike this afternoon. The power he generates on that!