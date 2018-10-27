Zlatan Ibrahimovic has responded to rumours of a potential return to Manchester United in his usual cheeky fashion, joking that ‘I’m very expensive’.

In a report published by the Express super swede Zlatan Ibrahimovic has responded to Jose Mourinho over a potential return to Old Trafford.

Ibrahimovic was clinical in his debut season for United, scoring 17 goals from only 28 appearances.

A long-term knee injury in March 2017 then ruled out the Swede until the end of that year and the superstar then suffered from continuous knee problems during the rest of his time with United.

See More: Fined. Manchester United stars to be fined after refusal to attend key sponsorship event in protest of club’s poor travel arrangements

Ibrahimovic’s impressive form since his switch to LA Galaxy fuelled rumours that the striker could return to the Red Devils on a short-term loan during the MLS offseason.

When asked about the possibility of joining another club Ibrahimovic told beIN Sports: