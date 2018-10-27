Zlatan Ibrahimovic has responded to rumours of a potential return to Manchester United in his usual cheeky fashion, joking that ‘I’m very expensive’.
In a report published by the Express super swede Zlatan Ibrahimovic has responded to Jose Mourinho over a potential return to Old Trafford.
Ibrahimovic was clinical in his debut season for United, scoring 17 goals from only 28 appearances.
A long-term knee injury in March 2017 then ruled out the Swede until the end of that year and the superstar then suffered from continuous knee problems during the rest of his time with United.
See More: Fined. Manchester United stars to be fined after refusal to attend key sponsorship event in protest of club’s poor travel arrangements
Ibrahimovic’s impressive form since his switch to LA Galaxy fuelled rumours that the striker could return to the Red Devils on a short-term loan during the MLS offseason.
When asked about the possibility of joining another club Ibrahimovic told beIN Sports:
“I have our last game Sunday and hopefully it is not the last game.
“That is what my focus is on.”
Galaxy play their final MLS game against Houston on Sunday and only a win will seal their place in the playoffs.
Mourinho previously shot down reports over a potential return for Ibrahimovic in his press conference on Friday, in response Zlatan had this to say:
“Not in my picture. I’m here. I’m happy here.
“I have a game on Sunday that all my focus is on.
Zlatan later joked: “And by the way I’m very expensive also.”
Ibrahimovic was later questioned on a switch to Real Madrid and Zlatan dodged the question reiterating that:
“My focus is on Sunday.
“Thank you.”
Although a move currently looks unlikely Ibrahimovic returning to Old Trafford would certainly give the Red Devils a short-term fix for their attacking problems under Mourinho.
United sit in 10th place in the league well below their title contention expectations before the new campaign started.