AC Milan vs Sampdoria Live Streaming: Watch online or on TV as Gattuso and Co. look to bounce back

Sampdoria will look to pile further pressure on AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso this weekend when they travel to the San Siro.

Qualification for the Champions League is the minimum expectation of the Milan hierarchy this season, and so after slipping up against rivals Inter last time out to leave them six points adrift of the top four in Serie A, alarm bells could be ringing sooner rather than later.

Gattuso rotated less than expected in midweek for the Europa League tie with Real Betis, but there were still several first-team regulars who sat out and will be refreshed ahead of facing Sampdoria.

Whether or not that works in their favour remains to be seen, but given the quality running through this Milan side, they should be expected to get a positive result regardless of Samp being up in fifth place while on a four-game unbeaten run.

It remains to be seen if Gattuso gets the reaction that he’s hoping for, but given his side haven’t managed to keep a clean sheet so far this season, coupled with scoring 15 goals in eight games, they have proven to be an entertaining watch for the neutral.

