Manchester United went 2-0 up against Everton thanks to this sublime first-time finish from Anthony Martial from outside the box.
The Frenchman was lurking on the edge of the area before being found by his fellow countryman Paul Pogba, whose pass was weighted just right to set him up for the finish with his first touch.
It looks highly likely now that United will get back to winning ways this evening after their defeat to Juventus in midweek.
The Red Devils did look a lot better against Chelsea in their last league outing, though they were denied at the death by a Ross Barkley equaliser.
Dropping Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku and giving Martial more playing time, however, seems to be working a treat!
Martial scores his 4th goal in 3 games ! Man in form ?? #mufc pic.twitter.com/XWbIUJsUe0
— Simply Utd (@SimplyUtd) October 28, 2018
French connection at OT ?? ? pic.twitter.com/ozpeCPmu7H
— FergieTime™? (@SSIIIIUUUU) October 28, 2018
No Manchester United player has scored more goals for the club (41) than Anthony Martial since he made his debut.
He just loves a finessed effort. ?? pic.twitter.com/SyMzYA4vmw
— Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 28, 2018