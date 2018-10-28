Arsenal ace slammed by angry fans after going 1-0 down to Crystal Palace, but it’s not Shkodran Mustafi

A number of Arsenal fans are being rather forgiving of defender Shkodran Mustafi despite his role in Crystal Palace’s opening goal this afternoon.

The Gunners find themselves 1-0 down at the break at Selhurst Park, with Mustafi diving in recklessly to concede a penalty just before half time.

However, while some Gooners are justifiably peeved at the German’s defending there, they have also taken issue with goalkeeper Bernd Leno for failing to be more commanding on the initial ball into the box.

The summer signing from Bayer Leverkusen has only recently enjoyed a regular run of games in the team due to Petr Cech’s injury, though he is back on the bench this afternoon.

Still, with Leno not looking entirely convincing in terms of coming to collect crosses and command his area, some Arsenal fans think he’s the one really to blame for Mustafi’s error coming about in the first place.

It’s an interesting theory…have a look at these tweets and make your own mind up…

Mustafi is always going to be a liability, but if Leno wasn’t so afraid of catching balls into the box, that penalty wouldn’t have happened. — Le Grove (@LeGrove) October 28, 2018

Leno mr butter fingers — King_J? (@JayLDN213) October 28, 2018

The Mustafi tackle aside, that was a horrible attempt to punch the ball out by Leno. Need to step up big time this half. Second Half FC#CRYARS — Sassthree (@sassthree) October 28, 2018

Why is Leno trying to punch it there anyway, you are 26 years old conduct yourself like a fully grown adult — Garlic Respect (@JackBaker1311) October 28, 2018

Poor from Leno to not punch that away. Had only one opponent in front of him. Needs to be stronger there — Santï (@goonersanti) October 28, 2018

Leno weak from the corner didn’t help — Paul.S (@gooner65) October 28, 2018

The goal is due to a Leno mistake. Flapping at crosses was bound to cost us eventually. — First Class Gooner (@Sanjay_AFC) October 28, 2018

That punch from Leno is shocking — Connah (@ConnahAckers3) October 28, 2018

Wait, y'all missed that horrible clearance by Leno?????? — Zed (@XvP_) October 28, 2018

Leno needs to do a lot better with that punch. — Özil's Left Foot (@ozilsleftfoot10) October 28, 2018