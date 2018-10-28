Menu

Arsenal ace slammed by angry fans after going 1-0 down to Crystal Palace, but it’s not Shkodran Mustafi

Arsenal FC Crystal Palace FC
A number of Arsenal fans are being rather forgiving of defender Shkodran Mustafi despite his role in Crystal Palace’s opening goal this afternoon.

The Gunners find themselves 1-0 down at the break at Selhurst Park, with Mustafi diving in recklessly to concede a penalty just before half time.

However, while some Gooners are justifiably peeved at the German’s defending there, they have also taken issue with goalkeeper Bernd Leno for failing to be more commanding on the initial ball into the box.

The summer signing from Bayer Leverkusen has only recently enjoyed a regular run of games in the team due to Petr Cech’s injury, though he is back on the bench this afternoon.

Still, with Leno not looking entirely convincing in terms of coming to collect crosses and command his area, some Arsenal fans think he’s the one really to blame for Mustafi’s error coming about in the first place.

It’s an interesting theory…have a look at these tweets and make your own mind up…

