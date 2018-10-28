Menu

Video: Arsenal star’s brilliant reaction to Palace draw at FT, as he’s dubbed club’s “best player by a million miles” by adoring fans

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira reacted to today’s 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace like he’d just lost a World Cup final.

The Uruguay international had another superb game for the Gunners in midfield, but couldn’t this time help the team to victory as their winning run ended at 11.

Arsenal had gone 2-1 up before a late Palace penalty levelled things up at Selhurst Park, and it clearly meant a huge amount to Torreira, as the video below shows:

It’s fair to say the youngster has really won over a number of supporters, with many praising him again for his performance this afternoon…

