Video: Arsenal star’s brilliant reaction to Palace draw at FT, as he’s dubbed club’s “best player by a million miles” by adoring fans

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira reacted to today’s 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace like he’d just lost a World Cup final.

The Uruguay international had another superb game for the Gunners in midfield, but couldn’t this time help the team to victory as their winning run ended at 11.

Arsenal had gone 2-1 up before a late Palace penalty levelled things up at Selhurst Park, and it clearly meant a huge amount to Torreira, as the video below shows:

Torreira looks utterly crestfallen at FT pic.twitter.com/FQZlsHiE0F — James Benge (@jamesbenge) October 28, 2018

It’s fair to say the youngster has really won over a number of supporters, with many praising him again for his performance this afternoon…

Ran his heart out…Garra Charrua — Opiipii (@akengooner) October 28, 2018

We would have lost that last season ,great determination Lucas torreira best player by a million miles — si MMA ?? (@afcufcfan) October 28, 2018

Lucas torreira really has been the signing of the summer — Sam (@iwobiflick17) October 28, 2018

Torreira best player on the the pitch, in my opinion. — Guenzizou?? (@Clnicalguen) October 28, 2018

I don't think I'm ever going to see Torreira have a bad game — son of the bear (@Ollie_McMahon) October 28, 2018

Torreira out best player today by a landslide — Juego de Posición (@FutbolBenji) October 28, 2018

Torreira been our best player today by a mile #CRYARS — Dean J Hawkins (@DeanJHawkins) October 28, 2018