Video: Aubameyang goal puts Arsenal 2-1 up but club legend mocks Lacazette ‘assist’

Arsenal FC
Arsenal went 2-1 up away to Crystal Palace this afternoon thanks to a scrappy goal from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang that just about crossed the line.

However, pictures show a handball from Alexandre Lacazette in the build-up, which even Arsenal legend Ray Parlour couldn’t help laugh at in his tweet about the strike.

Arsenal fans won’t care too much, though, with their team once again coming from behind under manager Unai Emery.

lacazette

That Alexandre Lacazette assist…

The Spanish tactician seems incapable of getting his pre-match team talks right, but his half-time talks are spot on, judging from the way the Gunners have played this season.

Here’s their latest second half goal…

