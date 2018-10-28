Arsenal went 2-1 up away to Crystal Palace this afternoon thanks to a scrappy goal from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang that just about crossed the line.

However, pictures show a handball from Alexandre Lacazette in the build-up, which even Arsenal legend Ray Parlour couldn’t help laugh at in his tweet about the strike.

Arsenal fans won’t care too much, though, with their team once again coming from behind under manager Unai Emery.

Great assist from @LacazetteAlex ? 2 1 got lucky there! — Ray Parlour (@RealRomfordPele) October 28, 2018

The Spanish tactician seems incapable of getting his pre-match team talks right, but his half-time talks are spot on, judging from the way the Gunners have played this season.

Here’s their latest second half goal…