Barcelona host Real Madrid in the first Clasico of the season at the Nou Camp this weekend.

It’s not been a great week for Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui as rumours are flying about that this might be his last game as Bernabeu boss.

A bad result could be enough to seal his fate, with big names like Mauricio Pochettino, Antonio Conte, and Jose Mourinho being talked up as potential replacements.

Away from the dugout, this will be the first match between these two sides not to feature Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi since all the way back in 2007, when Real grabbed a 1-0 away win.

Could that be a good omen? They’ll hope so, as there’s been little else for Los Blancos fans to cheer about since the unwise decision to sell Ronaldo to Juventus in the summer.

Messi, meanwhile, could be a big miss through injury for Barca, though Rafinha Alcantara shone in a surprise role up front against Inter Milan in midweek.

