Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has offered fans an injury update on attacker Pedro who was substituted off 30 minutes into today’s 4-0 win against Burnley.

Pedro was forced off with an injury only 30 minutes into the game and was replaced by Ruben Loftus-Cheek who finished off a memorable week by getting on the scoresheet in the final moments of today’s 4-0 victory.

Sarri offered an update on Pedro’s injury in his post-match press conference:

Sarri reports that Pedro had to come off during the game due to a very strong stomach ache. That is all from the boss here but there will be more on https://t.co/OFDrFXj77c soon, including his views on Barkley's and Morata's displays today. #BURCHE — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 28, 2018

Pedro, now 31 years old has scored three goals from eight Premier League appearances for Chelsea this season and the former Barcelona star is a valuable member of the squad.

Chelsea will need quality in depth if they are to achieve their hopes of lifting the Premier League title at the end of the season. The Blues currently sit in second place in the league only two points behind leaders Liverpool.

As you can see above Sarri is also hoping that star-man Eden Hazard will be back soon for the Blues, although the Stamford Bridge outfit managed just fine without his brilliance this afternoon.

Chelsea are looking like serious title contenders this season under Maurizio Sarri and the side look a far cry from the deject side that failed to qualify for the Champions League under Antonio Conte last season.

